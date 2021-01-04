Sub-committee formed for sports federations' problems

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Monday formed a sub-committee for the problems being faced by the sports federations

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ):The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Monday formed a sub-committee for the problems being faced by the sports federations.

The meeting which was chaired by Member National Assembly Agha Hassan Baloch formed a four member sub-committee in this regard which would be headed by MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan while members included MNAs Shahida Rehmani, Munarvra Bibi Baloch and Rasheed Ahmad Khan. The chairman also gave 30 days to the sub-committee to work on the matter.

The committee also expressed disappointment over the absence of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani from the meeting and asked to ensure his presence in the next meeting.

The chairman asked the PCB Chairman to come in the next meeting to respond to the concerns of the committee members.

On the occasion, Arshad Mahmood Special Secretary, IPC Ministry informed the committee that a briefing would be given to the Prime Minister Imran Khan on the Olympics and the South Asian Games.

"A briefing will also be given to the committee about the sports state of affairs in the country," he said.

Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) Secretary, Andleeb Sandhu, also briefed the committee on their achievements and honours in the game.

She said PJF was affiliated with World Karate Federation (WKF), Asian Karate Federation (AKF), South Asian Karate Federation (SAKF), Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

"PKF's treasurer Khalid Noor and vice president Farman Ahmad had the honour to be the Pride of Performance and Tamgh-e-Imtaiz, respectively," she said.

She said Pakistani Karateka Saadi Ghulam Abbas won two Gold Medals in Commonwealth Karate Championship, Gold Medal in USA Open Karate Championship and Gold Medal in Asian Karate Championship (the only player from south Asian countries to get Gold Medal in Asian Karate Championship and can play the premier league).

"We are confident that he will qualify for Tokyo Olympic 2021. Similarly Ms. Nargis created history by winning Bronze Medal in 18" Asian Games 2018, Indonesia. She is the only female athlete in the history of Pakistan who won medal in any individual event in Asian Games," she said.

She said Pakistan Karate team won six Gold, eight Silver and five Bronze medals in the 13 South Asian Games 2019 held in Nepal.

The committee also discussed the Prevention of Offences in Sports Act, 2020. The Bill titled 'Prevention of Offences in Sports Act 2020' has been submitted before the National Assembly of Pakistan by the Member National Assembly Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan.

PCB Chief Operating Officer (COO) Salman Naseer and IPC Joint Secretary Imran Mahmood briefed the committee on the penalties in the bill for committing such offences.

Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan and other members said that the minimum penalty on betting must be a year and not three months. The NA body also asked sports authorities in IPC and PCB to present a stringent framework to protect sports from corrupt elements and match-fixers.

MNAs Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Mehmood Shah, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, Ms. Robina Jamil, Ms. Munarvra Bibi Baloch, Mst. Shaheen Naz Saifullah, Muhammad Hashim, Nawab Sher, Ali Zahid, Ch. Zulfiqar Ali Bhinder, Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Ms. Shahida Rehmani, Ms. Nasiba Channa, Muhammad Anwar Member, IPC, PSB and PCB officials were present in the meeting.