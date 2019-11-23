UrduPoint.com
Subhan Ahmad Steps Down As Chief Operating Officer

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 11:53 AM

Mr Subhan Ahmad has stepped down as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) after nine years in the role, the Board of Governors were informed during their 56th meeting on Saturday

Mr Subhan Ahmad said: “After more than twenty-five years with the PCB, it is an appropriate time for me to move on.

“It has been a wonderful journey and an honour to represent the PCB at international forums as well as to contribute in the PCB’s transformation from a semi-professional to a thoroughly professional and one of the best-performing organisations of the country.

“I am grateful to all my colleagues and peers for their support and guidance, and the role they played in my development as a professional and progression from a junior officer to the Chief Operating Officer. Without their backing and patronage, I would not have achieved my career targets and objectives.

“I will remain a well-wisher of the PCB.

PCB Chairman Mr Ehsan Mani said: “Subhan has made outstanding contributions to the PCB with respect, humility and integrity. Over the past so many years, he was at the forefront when the PCB made changes to how it operated and negotiated lucrative commercial deals to ensure the sport continues to remain healthy and thrive in Pakistan. In this background, it is sad to see him depart.

“Subhan will reflect on his time at the PCB with a lot of pride as the organisation came out of age during his watch and earned the reputation as one of the most respected cricket bodies in the world. That is his legacy and an inspiration for all those who are or will serve this great institution in years to come.

“On behalf of the PCB, I thank Subhan for his untiring services and wish him well for the future. The PCB would like to continue to benefit from his experience and we will be discussing a role based on specific projects.”

