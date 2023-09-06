Open Menu

Subhan Karim - A Rising Football Star From Balochistan

Published September 06, 2023

Subhan Karim - a rising football star from Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Subhan Karim emerged as a rising star from Balochistan after he showed remarkable performance in the ongoing Under-16 South Asian Football Federation (SAFF).

Pakistan downed Bhutan by 2-1 in the opening match of South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U16 Championship 2023 on September 2 (Saturday) thanks to a beautiful goal by Subhan Karim.

Similarly, in the second match on Monday (September 5), Subhan Karim also scored a remarkable goal pushing Pakistan a 3-0 win over Maldives.

Due to his remarkable performance, Subhan Karim has become a roll model for the youth specially of the province.

The emergence of players like Subhan Karim at the international level will promote unity and patriotism among the youth of Balochistan as, such dedicated sportsmen are role models for other youth of Balochistan.

Subhan Karim's success proved that with dedication, hard work and guidance, youth from any area could promote positive image of the country.

Encouraging youth to participate in sports will play an effective role for social development and harmony in Balochistan.

