Success, ISWA Clubs Wins Futsal Titles

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 07:10 PM

Success, ISWA clubs wins Futsal titles

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Success Club lifted Islamabad Senior Women Futsal Championship while ISWA Club bagged the Women Junior event here at Rodham Hall, Pakistan sports Comlex on Wednesday.

President, Pakistan Futsal Federation (Women Wing), Afshan Siddique Malik who was the chief guest at the occasion distributed Trophies, Medals and Certificates to the winning and runner up teams.

Dy. Director Generals, Pakistan Sports board, Mansoor Ahmed and Muhammad Azam Dar, Assistant Director, Shazia Ejaz, Senior Vice President, Pakistan Futsal Federation, Adnan Malik, Secretary (Women Wing), Iqra Naseem President, Islamabad Futsal Association, Rana Tanveer Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

In the Senior Women final, Success Club beat POPO Club by 2-0 goals. In the 5th minute of the first half, Rishail scored first goal for the Success Club and Azra doubled the margin 2-0 goals in the 10th minute of the second half.

In the Junior Women final, ISWA Club defeated NFA Club by 2-0 goals. Shiza scored two goals for the winning team, one in the 2nd minute of the first half while the other in the 8th minute of the 2nd half.

