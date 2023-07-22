Successful second summer junior Squash Camp concludes at JSKSC Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :The second summer junior squash camp on Saturday reached its successful conclusion at the Jan Sher Khan Squash Complex (KSKSC) Abbottabad.

The event was graced by former Director-General of sports, Tariq Mahmood, Coach Shakeel Khan, Rahmat Gul, and Dr Shakir Hafeez, who honoured the participants by distributing certificates.

The camp proved to be an excellent platform for nurturing young talent, with Coach Shakeel Khan dedicating special attention to the budding players and helping them improve their skills.

Tariq Mahmood, the President of the Regional Squash Association, used the occasion to impart valuable advice to the young athletes. He emphasized the importance of focusing on their skills, respecting the decisions of the umpires during matches, and improving their speed to carve a name for themselves in the world of squash.

While talking to the media on the occasion, Tariq Mahmood stressed the significance of collective efforts to promote squash at the national level.

He highlighted the necessity of organizing numerous training camps and tournaments to provide opportunities for grooming young talents and fostering the sport's growth throughout the country.

The event witnessed a remarkable display of support from parents and well-wishers, who lauded the efforts of the Hazara Region Squash Association in organizing the successful camp.

As the camp came to an end, participants showcased their skills in an exciting match between Abbas and Abdullah. After an intense contest, Abdullah became victorious, defeating Abbas Khan with a close score of 3:2.

The young participants displayed enthusiasm and determination, expressing their commitment to excel in the sport of squash with continued dedication and hard work, aiming to bring glory to their nation on the international stage.

The summer junior squash camp has left a lasting impact on the participants, igniting their passion for the sport and promising a bright future for Pakistan in the world of squash.