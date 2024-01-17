Sue First ICC-appointed Female Neutral Umpire For A Bilateral Series
Muhammad Rameez Published January 17, 2024 | 08:02 PM
Sue Redfern would become the first International Cricket Council-appointed female neutral umpire to stand in a bilateral series as she has been named for the upcoming ICC Women’s Championship and T20I fixtures between Australia and South Africa
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Sue Redfern would become the first International Cricket Council-appointed female neutral umpire to stand in a bilateral series as she has been named for the upcoming ICC Women’s Championship and T20I fixtures between Australia and South Africa.
Redfern’s appointment follows the ICC’s decision to appoint one neutral umpire for all ICC Women’s Championship series as well as any T20I matches scheduled with them, ensuring some neutrality in running matches while also keeping in mind the long-term development of female umpires, said a press release.
ICC’s General Manager of Cricket, Wasim Khan, sees this as a huge development as more opportunities open for women umpires.
“This is a watershed moment for women’s cricket as we look to both implement a female match officials’ pathway programme and accelerate officiating opportunities for our very best performers. Neutral appointments will give female umpires more exposure to different conditions and will support the learning and development of local female umpires who officiate alongside them.
The ICC would prioritise female officials for the neutral umpires’ role in ICC Women’s Championship series.
The ICC-appointed female umpires would get match-day pay parity with their male counterparts on the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires and receive comparable perks.
Redfern was confident her appointment would help build momentum and boost the growth of female match officials. “It’s an honour to be named by the ICC as its first official female neutral umpire and I’m very excited about the upcoming series between Australia and South Africa. This is a defining moment for both women’s cricket and female cricket officials, who have worked hard and been given development opportunities in recent years.
“I would like to thank the ICC and the ECB for their support over the years and I look forward to more such appointments.”
Redfern, who played in six Tests and 15 ODIs for England between 1995 and 1999 including four in the 1997 World Cup in India, has been on the ICC Development Panel of Umpires since 2016. She has officiated in two ICC Women’s Cricket World Cups (2017 and 2022) and three ICC Women’s T20 World Cups (2018, 2022 and 2024).
Recent Stories
Cigarette industry experience surge in illegal trade in recent months
Chinese CG promises support to Pakistan for tackling environmental issues
Quran, Sirat-e-Nabvi provide solution to contemporary issues of the world: Aneeq ..
Senate delegation meets Lord Qurban, MP Yasmin Qureshi in London
SC dismisses IB employee's appeal against termination
Business community asks to play active role in local govt to resolve its issues
ICT exports increased by 22.67% in December 2023: Dr Saif
Babar, Fakhar move up in ICC Rankings
Meeting reviews arrangements for General Elections 2024
Seven drug-peddlers held
FPCCI seeks industry status for packaging sector
DIG Hazara reviews security measures of Diamar Bhasha Hydro Power Proejct
More Stories From Sports
-
Babar, Fakhar move up in ICC Rankings12 minutes ago
-
PCB Level 1 coaching course held in Rawalpindi11 minutes ago
-
Ali Asfand vows to utilize all experience in U19 World Cup55 minutes ago
-
Djokovic digs deep to reach Australian Open third round59 minutes ago
-
Hadaf College wins Inter-College Athletic Meet trophy1 hour ago
-
Jamie George to captain England in Six Nations4 hours ago
-
Sports dept firmed to promote squash: Secretary4 hours ago
-
All Pakistan Junior Boys Age Group Squash from Jan 185 hours ago
-
Sue Redfern is first ICC-appointed female neutral umpire for a bilateral series2 hours ago
-
Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket7 hours ago
-
Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery7 hours ago
-
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan8 hours ago