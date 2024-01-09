Sufiyan Muqeem undergoes operation on left knee

(@Abdulla99267510)

24-year-old Sufiyan has represented Pakistan in three T20Is – all in the Asian Games last year in Hangzhou, China.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2024) Left-arm wrist-spinner Sufiyan Muqeem underwent an operation on his left knee on Monday evening at a private hospital in Lahore.

Sufiyan was discharged from the hospital after the operation and was examined by the PCB medical panel, headed by Dr Sohail Saleem, earlier today at the National Cricket Academy. The surgeon will re-examine him after three days, and the PCB medical team will work on the already planned rehab accordingly.

The PCB has covered all expenses of Sufiyan’s treatment and will continue supporting him in the future.

Dr. Sohail Saleem – Director Medical and sports Sciences: “Sufiyan is in good spirits after successfully undergoing the operation. Before the surgery, Sufiyan had participated enthusiastically in three weeks of pre-rehab at the National Cricket academy under the trainers and medical panel. The PCB medical team will continue to monitor Sufiyan’s road to recovery and provide him with support to make him fit to resume cricket.”