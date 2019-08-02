Sui Southern Gas enter into 28th PFF National Challenge Football Cup final

Sui Southern Gas Company was the first to enter into the final after handing a shocking 1-0 defeat to spirited Wapda in the first semi-final of the 28th PFF National Challenge Football Cup being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Sui Southern Gas Company was the first to enter into the final after handing a shocking 1-0 defeat to spirited Wapda in the first semi-final of the 28th PFF National Challenge Football Cup being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Friday.

Former World Champion Qamar Zaman was the chief guest on the occasion. President KP Football Association Syed Zahir Shah, Organizing Secretary Basit Kamal, Chief Commissioner Qazi Asif, Tournament Director Rauf Bari,officials and players were also present and witnessed the thrilling match fought on rattling pace.

Sui Southern Gas Company and Pakistan Wapda have better combination and their forwards delighted the sitting spectators with their run down the flank. They made some good rallies of attacks but missed some sure goal scoring opportunities.

Sui Southern Gas Company team was the lucky one when it took the lead in the 23rd minute through center striker Saddam Hussian. Saddam Hussain, the promising strikers, have good role in steering Sui Southern Gas to some vital win.

After taking lead, SSGC kept up pressure and made some good rallies of attacks through their forwards Noor Muhammad Salam, Habib, Nabi Box, Saqib Nanif, mid-fielders Muhammad Tahir, Raziq and Amjad Hussain played well.

Sui Southern Gas did not double the lead but they also succeeded in restricting strong Wapda team to a zero score. SSGC got the position of the ball and did not let Wapda to strike back in the 90-minute battle. Sui Southern Gas got a golden opportunity of scoring but Saqib Hanif saw his left foot attempt went wide from the goal-post. Saqib was actually unlucky as he dodged two defenders and even the onrushing goal-post of Wapda but missed the target narrowly.

Pakistan Wapda got three easy goal scoring chances in the 33rd minute, 39th minute and 44th minute but first Usman Manzoor, Ashfaq Uddin and Zain missed their respective opportunities. At half time SSGC was leading by 1-0.

It was the second session, SSGC and Wapda raided on each other territories and made some good rallies but none of the team could score any goal due to poor finishing. SSGC specially in the second-session, adopted defensive strategy by protecting their lead and thus marched into solitary goal victory by moving to the final.