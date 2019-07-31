Sui Southern Gas enters into semi-final of 28th PFF National Challenge Football Cup

Sui Southern Gas Company edged past Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) by solitary goal and took berth into the semi-final of the 28th PFF National Challenge Football Cup being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Sui Southern Gas Company edged past Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) by solitary goal and took berth into the semi-final of the 28th PFF National Challenge Football Cup being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Wednesday.

Nazim Town-I Zahid Nadeem was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the third quarter-final match the players of Sui Southern Gas Company and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority were introduced to him. President KP Football Association Syed Zahir Ali Shah, Organizing Secretary and international footballer Basit Kamal, Chief Commissioner Qazi Asif, Match Commissioner Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, officials, players and large number of spectators also witnessed the thrill-packed match.

Sui Southern Gas Company, taking top position in the group-B wherein it played two matches and one win and a draw by taking four points, faced tough resistance against PCAA team, a runner-up of the group-C.

Both Sui Southern Gas Company and PCAA played well and gave each other a tough fight in the 90-minute play wherein SSGC made some good attacking moves.

The front-line of SSGC Habib Ur Rehman, Ahsan Ullah, Nabi Bax, and Saqib Hanif played well and it was in the 12th minute when Abdul Wasey got a free ball in front of the rival goal-post but his left kick attempt wide from the goal-post.

After five minute Habib Ur Rehman got a free ball just in front of the goal-mouth but this time PCAA goal-keeper Muhammad Imtiaz saved it nicely while diving to his right. The two quick attempts went abortive but it developed more pressure on the rival defence as PCAA defenders their goal-post most of the time.

Both the teams were locked to a goal-less draw at the end of the first session play and it was the second session in which SSGC kept up pressure and soon succeeded in the 66th minute when Habib-ur-Rehman netted a fine goal on the field attempt. After taking lead, SSGC made some rallies of attacks but failed to double the lead.

On the other hands PCAA also managed their position to level the tally and Abdul Wasey and Faisal Bashit got two easy goal scoring chances but they were failed to do so and thus SSGC won the match by 1-0. The match was supervised by Irsad, Zeeshan, Shoukat and Alliuddin.