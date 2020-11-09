Sui Southern, Mari Petroleum, NBP, Wapda win hockey matches

Sui Southern, Mari Petroleum, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Wapda earned victories in the matches of the ongoing 66th Edition of the National Senior Hockey Championship at Mari Petroleum Hockey Stadium, Ayub Park, Rawalpindi on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ):Sui Southern, Mari Petroleum, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Wapda earned victories in the matches of the ongoing 66th Edition of the National Senior Hockey Championship at Mari Petroleum Hockey Stadium, Ayub Park, Rawalpindi on Monday.

Sui Southern beat Port Qasim by 6-0 in the first match. For Sui Southern, Mubashir Ali scored two while Ahmed Nadeem, Ali Shan, Moin Shakeel and Adnan scored one goal each.

In the second match, Mari Petroleum defeated Punjab by 1-0. Ehtesham from Mari Petroleum scored the only goal of the match during the penalty corner.

NBP thumped Police by 11-0 in the third match. For NBP, Dilbar was the pick of the players as he attained five goals while Aamir Ali, Junaid Manzoor, Abu Bakar, Noheez, Bilal Qadir, Shaun Irshad scored one goal each.

In the fourth match, Wapda sealed victory over Pakistan Navy by 3-2. For Wapda, Rana Waheed scored two while Aleem Bilal scored one goal. Sultan and Shahbaz scored one goal each for Pakistan Navy.

Meanwhile, the fifth match between Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force ended in a goalless draw 0-0.