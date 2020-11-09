UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sui Southern, Mari Petroleum, NBP, Wapda Win Hockey Matches

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 11:47 PM

Sui Southern, Mari Petroleum, NBP, Wapda win hockey matches

Sui Southern, Mari Petroleum, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Wapda earned victories in the matches of the ongoing 66th Edition of the National Senior Hockey Championship at Mari Petroleum Hockey Stadium, Ayub Park, Rawalpindi on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ):Sui Southern, Mari Petroleum, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Wapda earned victories in the matches of the ongoing 66th Edition of the National Senior Hockey Championship at Mari Petroleum Hockey Stadium, Ayub Park, Rawalpindi on Monday.

Sui Southern beat Port Qasim by 6-0 in the first match. For Sui Southern, Mubashir Ali scored two while Ahmed Nadeem, Ali Shan, Moin Shakeel and Adnan scored one goal each.

In the second match, Mari Petroleum defeated Punjab by 1-0. Ehtesham from Mari Petroleum scored the only goal of the match during the penalty corner.

NBP thumped Police by 11-0 in the third match. For NBP, Dilbar was the pick of the players as he attained five goals while Aamir Ali, Junaid Manzoor, Abu Bakar, Noheez, Bilal Qadir, Shaun Irshad scored one goal each.

In the fourth match, Wapda sealed victory over Pakistan Navy by 3-2. For Wapda, Rana Waheed scored two while Aleem Bilal scored one goal. Sultan and Shahbaz scored one goal each for Pakistan Navy.

Meanwhile, the fifth match between Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force ended in a goalless draw 0-0.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Army Pakistan Navy Police Punjab Rawalpindi Shakeel National Bank Of Pakistan From National Bank Of Pakistan Mari Petroleum Company Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture holds public webinar to discuss futu ..

35 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President of Guine ..

35 minutes ago

Etihad Airways, UAE Football Association announce ..

36 minutes ago

Coalition destroys armed drone fired by Houthis ta ..

51 minutes ago

Kartarpur Corridor opening, a manifestation of com ..

25 minutes ago

WHO Adviser Says Course of COVID-19 Crisis Could B ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.