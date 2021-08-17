UrduPoint.com

Sujawal Club Wins All Pakistan Independence Day Volleyball Tournament In Dir Upper

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

Sujawal club wins All Pakistan Independence Day Volleyball Tournament in Dir Upper

DIR UPPER, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Sujawal Club clinched the trophy after defeating Gudu Club Azakhel in a thrilling five sets battle 3-2 in the final of the All Pakistan Volleyball Tournament played here at Dir Upper sports Complex ground on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shoaib was the chief guest on this occasion. DSO Mukhtiar Hussain, District Accounts Officer Yaqub Khan, Dir Volleyball Association President Inayat Shah, Razaullah and Aurangzeb were also present on the occasion.

In the closing ceremony, District Sports Officer Mukhtiar Hussain and former MPA Anwar Khan distributed prizes among the players. The winning team was awarded Rs. 100,000 and the runner-up team Rs. 50,000.

District Sports Officer Mukhtiar Hussain while talking to media said that the Diamond Jubilee was celebrated with the cooperation of District Government and District Sports Office Dir Upper.

On this auspicious occasion, like every year, this year also August 14 was celebrated with zeal and spirit.

In this regard, a grand ceremony was also concluded at Dir Upper Stadium, Headquartered in Dir Upper, a large number of athletes, including presidents and secretaries of various District Sports Associations, attended the event.

He said that an All Pakistan Volleyball Tournament was also organized in connection with the Independence Day celebrations in which more than 20 teams from all over the country participated. The final match was played between Sujawal Dir Upper Club and Gudu Club Azakhel in which Sujawal Club won the trophy by defeating 3-2 after a thrilling contest.

The score was 25-22, 23-25, 21-25 and 29-27. The players of both the teams exhibited good displays with superb smashes.

