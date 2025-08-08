Sulaman Brothers Scale Mushkpuri Peak
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 08, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The brothers duo of Khuzaimah Sulaman and Ibrahim Sulaman, has successfully summited the Mushkpuri Peak (9,200 feet above sea level) this summer, with a message for all, 'Protect the Environment'.
Four-year-old Khuzaimah Sulaman and his eight-year-old brother Ibrahim Sulaman from Islamabad, embarked on the scenic yet challenging trail through the pine-covered slopes of Galliyat organized by Roam On Club, said a press release.
While the hike itself was impressive for someone so young, what truly captured attention was their quiet campaign for cleaner mountains.
Both Khuzaimah and Ibrahim practiced and promoted environmental stewardship throughout the trek. When they noticed a fellow hiker discarding a bottle cap into the bushes, Khuzaimah gently intervened, saying, "The birds can eat it.
And the forest gets sick." The hiker, moved by the child’s sincerity, picked up the cap.
The brothers demonstrated not only physical endurance but a sense of responsibility far beyond their years. Ibrahim, the elder sibling, played a guiding role, reminding his younger brother to leave no waste behind - a family value instilled in both the boys during their earlier trips.
At the summit, as mist clung to the meadows and clouds kissed the ridgelines, Khuzaimah picked up a stray wrapper, placed it in his pouch, and said quietly, "Mountains are our friends. We should keep them clean."
Their hike serves as a powerful reminder that age is no barrier to making a difference. With simple acts of care and courage, even the smallest hikers can inspire big change.
