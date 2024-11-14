Suleman, Zaryab propel Pakistan Shaheens to 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka A

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A 158-run third wicket partnership between Mohammad Suleman and Ali Zaryab helped Pakistan Shaheens defeat Sri Lanka ‘A’ by seven wickets on the fourth and final day at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Suleman was dismissed after scoring 86, while Ali returned unbeaten on 83 as Pakistan Shaheens achieved the 222-run target in 53 overs.

Earlier, Test fast bowler Khurram Shahzad picked up the last Sri Lanka wicket on the fourth ball of the day without any addition to the overnight score of 364 to finish with impressive figures of five for 70 and match figures of nine wickets for 102 runs.

Suleman and Ali had joined hands after Pakistan Shaheens slipped to 32 for two following the departures of Mohammad Huraira (9) and Abdul Faseeh (22). When Suleman departed at the score of 190 after hitting 11 fours in a 129-ball knock with Shaheens requiring 32 runs for victory, Haider Ali belted two sixes and a four in a rapid 14-ball 19 not out.

Ali returned 83 not out from 125 balls with 11 hits to the fence. The highly-rated batter had scored 55 in Pakistan Shaheen’s 258 in response to Sri Lanka ‘A’ 115.

While Suleman and Ali took the second innings honours, Test fast bowler Khurram Shahzad was in sparkling form throughout the match.

In his third competitive match since returning from injury after successful completion of his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Stadium, the fast bowler returned figures of 10.1-3-32-4 and 25.4-4-70-5.

Khurram’s fellow new ball partner, Kashif Ali, also had a good match, recording figures of five for 31 and two for 79.

The second and last four-day match w

commence at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 18.

Scores in brief (day 4 of 4):

Pakistan Shaheens beat Sri Lanka ‘A’ by seven wickets

Sri Lanka ‘A’ 115 all out, 33.1 overs (Sonal Dinusha 30, Pasindu Sooriyabandara 28; Kashif Ali 5-31, Khurram Shahzad 4-32) and 364 all-out, 96.4 overs (Wanuja Sahan 73, Pasindu Sooriyabandara 64, Sonal Dinusha 62, Pavan Rathnayake 60, Ahan Wickramasinghe 53, Nipun Dhananjaya 28; Khurram Shahzad 5-70, Mohammad Suleman 2-21, Kashif Ali 2-79)

Pakistan Shaheens 258 all out, 82.1 overs (Hussain Talat 56, Rohail Nazir 55, Ali Zaryab 55, Abdul Faseeh 26, Mohammad Suleman 24; Vishwa Fernando 4-44, Isitha Wijesundara 2-49, Nisala Tharaka 2-57) and 222-3, 53 overs (Mohammad Suleman 86, Ali Zaryab 83 not out, Abdul Faseeh 22, Haider Ali 19 not out)

Player of the match – Ali Zaryab (Pakistan Shaheens)

Next match: 18-21 (2nd four-day, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium)

APP/msr-vad