Sultan Shah Elected PBCC Chairman

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 05:10 PM

Sultan Shah elected PBCC chairman

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Syed Sultan Shah Sunday elected as Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) chairman for three years' term.

The elections of PBCC board of directors were held during its an extraordinary general meeting in Lahore, a press release said.

Moreover, Muhammad Ilyas Ayub elected vice chairman, Muhammad Bilal, director marketing, Habibullah, director admin, Syed Muhammad Salman Tariq Bokhari, director cricket operations, Anwar Ali, director finance, Saleh Muhammad, director information and coordination, Atif Qayyum, director education and rehab and Shamas ur Rehman, director international affairs.

