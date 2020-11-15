UrduPoint.com
Sultan To Contest World Blind Body Presidency Elections

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 01:10 PM

Sultan to contest World Blind Body presidency elections

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Syed Sultan Shah would be contesting the World Body's presidency elections scheduled to be held in late November this year.

"The elections of the World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) will be held in the Annual General Meeting to take place online on November 28 and 29 due to the COVID-10 pandemic," he told APP.

Sultan said the WBCC AGM would also have other matters for discussion in the agenda. "The AGM will also discuss about the blind cricket development and the holding of the Blind Cricket World Cup in mid 2021," he said.

Sultan said he had submitted the nomination papers for the elections. "Ten member countries will be casting vote for the elections including Pakistan, Australia, England, West Indies, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, South Africa and Nepal," he said.

Earlier, Sultan had headed the WBCC presidency two times in 2012 and 2015. "In 2012 I beat David Tonly of England in the elections while I was elected unanimously in 2015," he said.

PBCC Chairman said the new president who would be elected for a term of two years will replace current WBCC president Mahantaish of India.

