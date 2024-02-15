Sultan's Not To Repeat Previous Mistakes: Khushdil Shah
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 15, 2024 | 10:50 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Senior player of Multan Sultan, Khushdil Shah Thursday said that the team would enter the ground with high spirits and the previous mistakes would not be repeated in the current edition of PSL 9.
Holding a press conference at Multan Cricket Stadium before the practice session here,, Khushdil Shah said that the team management has selected the team with a combination and strategy. He said that everyone has a role in the march and the players would play their role for dominance in the tournament.
He said that he was the most senior player of the Multan Sultan franchise as he had been representing Multan Sultan for the last six years.
He said that Muhammad Rizwan was a top player and he was aware of the strength of all players and he would use the players as per the situation of the match.
He said that the wicket of Multan Cricket Stadium was good and people have witnessed tough matches where high targets have been chased and low targets have also been defended. He said that the cricket fans from Multan always supported and praised all teams.
"We do not have Rilee Rossouw this season but senior player Iftekhar Ahmed as his replacement would be a good choice", he said and added that Iftekhar has the capabilities to change the match position.
Khushdil Shah maintained that Multan Sultan has won more matches than Lahore Qalandars.
