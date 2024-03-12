Sultans Secure Top Spot In PSL 9 After Beating Gladiators
The final group match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators saw Multan's bowlers dominate, limiting Quetta to a mere 106 runs while chasing a target of 186.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rd, 2024) In an impressive display of skill at the National Stadium Karachi, Multan Sultans emerged as the leading team at the conclusion of the group stage in PSL 9.
Both teams were vying for the top position on the points table in their last group match. Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to field first. Multan Sultans, led by captain Mohammad Rizwan, posted a competitive total of 185 runs, aided by a spirited half-century and aggressive batting in the final 5 overs.
Despite a good performance from Quetta's Muhammad Amir, who claimed 2 wickets but conceded 40 runs, Quetta Gladiators struggled in their pursuit and were bowled out for just 106 runs.
Multan Sultans' Usama Mir was the standout bowler, claiming 3 wickets.
Both teams have already secured spots in the playoffs, with Multan Sultans leading the points table with 14 points after winning 7 matches. Quetta Gladiators, with 11 points, sit fourth on the table. With this victory, Multan Sultans cemented their position at the top of the points table, setting the stage for an exciting playoff round.
Playing XIs:
Quatta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Omair Bin Yousuf, Laurie Evans (wk), Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Yasir Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Ali
