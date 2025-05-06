Open Menu

Sultans Struggle To Regain Momentum After Early Setbacks: Julian Wood

Muhammad Rameez Published May 06, 2025 | 06:19 PM

Following Multan Sultans’ third consecutive defeat in the HBL PSL X, the team’s batting coach Julian Wood addressed the media in a post-match press conference, acknowledging the team’s poor run of form and expressing disappointment over their overall performance

“This was our third straight loss, and obviously, we are not happy with the results,” Wood stated. “Losing four to five wickets early in the innings made it very difficult to build any momentum.”

Wood reflected on the repeated collapses that have plagued the Sultans’ batting lineup, particularly in the early overs. “When you lose quick wickets, it becomes an uphill battle. You struggled to recover, and that was exactly what happened today," he maintained.

Speaking on the challenges of managing a team under pressure, the coach remarked, “It was natural to consider making changes after consecutive defeats. We are constantly evaluating how to improve, but it has not come together for us in recent games.

Despite the setbacks, Wood remained empathetic towards the players. He said that there was no doubt that cricketers are human and mistakes happened. No team can perform consistently all the time, he added.

He also offered an apology to the fans, acknowledging their support. “We sincerely apologize to our supporters. We have not been able to deliver. After losing the opening match, we never quite found our rhythm again.”

Wood admitted that both the batting and bowling departments failed to perform up to expectations. “We have been below par in all areas and there was no excuse for that, he admitted.

Looking ahead, he vowed the team would fight to end their campaign on a positive note. He said that the team will give it everything in the last match to make fans happy.

With Multan Sultans officially out of the playoff race, the final game offers one last opportunity for redemption in what has been a disappointing season.

