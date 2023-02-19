UrduPoint.com

Sultans To Continue Same Performance In Next Matches: Usama Mir

Muhammad Rameez Published February 19, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Sultans to continue same performance in next matches: Usama Mir

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Multan Sultan's spinner Usama Mir said that the team would continue the same performance in next matches leading the team towards the title.

Holding a press conference after the match at Multan cricket Stadium here on Sunday, Usama Mir said that the team putting united effort and performing well. He said that the players were striving hard to overcome the mistakes under the supervision of the coaches of the team. He said that players were entering the ground with match-to-match planning which resulted into back to back victories.

Usama added that bowlers always tried to give their best for playing a vital role in the victory of the team. He said that the team made a good comeback after the first match and the team was playing every match as a challenge. He said that the batting and bowling were being ensured as per the plan.

He lauded Captain Muhammad Rizwan for taking brave decisions and leading the team to back-to-back victories.

