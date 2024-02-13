Open Menu

Sultan's To Continue Winning Streak At Home Ground: Mir

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 13, 2024 | 10:18 PM

Sultan's to continue winning streak at home ground: Mir

Multan Sultan's leg spin bowler Usama Mir said that his teammates were committed to continuing the winning streak at the home ground of Multan Cricket Stadium

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Multan Sultan's leg spin bowler Usama Mir said that his teammates were committed to continuing the winning streak at the home ground of Multan Cricket Stadium.

Talking to the media before the practice session here on Tuesday, Usama Mir said that Sultan remained unbeaten at home ground and the winning streak would be sustained in the ninth edition.

He said that previous mistakes have been discussed comprehensively and the team will overcome the mistakes and will give the best performance. He said that the teammates were committed to continuing efforts to lead the tournament with high spirits.

He said that Lahore Qalandar defeated Sultan twice in the last PSL edition but the morale of the team was high enough to change the results.

To a question, Mir said that Ehsanullah was the best bowler and he performed well in the previous editions, adding that he was missing in the squad due to some fitness issues but the team has three best options for his replacement in the team.

He said that he had experience of playing international cricket and would not only share the experience with teammates but also use that experience to play a role in the team's victory.

Later, the players participated in the practice session to prepare themselves for the first contest against Karachi Kings on February 18 at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Related Topics

Cricket Multan Pakistan Super League Lead Lahore Qalandars Usama Mir February Karachi Kings Media Share Best

Recent Stories

Awareness session on opportunities for growing com ..

Awareness session on opportunities for growing companies held

6 minutes ago
 Ready to work with any government formed in Pakist ..

Ready to work with any government formed in Pakistan: US

6 minutes ago
 AC crack down on professional begging in the capit ..

AC crack down on professional begging in the capital

6 minutes ago
 Austrian envoy lauds Pindigheb's educational stand ..

Austrian envoy lauds Pindigheb's educational standards

5 minutes ago
 World Radio Day observed

World Radio Day observed

5 minutes ago
 Dolphin officer injured in gunfire incident in Isl ..

Dolphin officer injured in gunfire incident in Islamabad

5 minutes ago
Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) , A ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) , ACCA to set-up Tax Clinic

5 minutes ago
 WAPDA to divert River Swat at Mohmand Dam Project ..

WAPDA to divert River Swat at Mohmand Dam Project in April

6 minutes ago

ECC approves Rs.7.4 bln ‘Ramzan Relief Package’; tariff rationalization

32 minutes ago
 Efforts underway for revival, financial stability ..

Efforts underway for revival, financial stability of Radio Pakistan: DG PBC

32 minutes ago
 Chairperson NCSW for increasing ARCC in South Punj ..

Chairperson NCSW for increasing ARCC in South Punjab districts

38 minutes ago
 Police arrested murder suspect, outlaws in crackdo ..

Police arrested murder suspect, outlaws in crackdown

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports