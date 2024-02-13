Sultan's To Continue Winning Streak At Home Ground: Mir
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 13, 2024 | 10:18 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Multan Sultan's leg spin bowler Usama Mir said that his teammates were committed to continuing the winning streak at the home ground of Multan Cricket Stadium.
Talking to the media before the practice session here on Tuesday, Usama Mir said that Sultan remained unbeaten at home ground and the winning streak would be sustained in the ninth edition.
He said that previous mistakes have been discussed comprehensively and the team will overcome the mistakes and will give the best performance. He said that the teammates were committed to continuing efforts to lead the tournament with high spirits.
He said that Lahore Qalandar defeated Sultan twice in the last PSL edition but the morale of the team was high enough to change the results.
To a question, Mir said that Ehsanullah was the best bowler and he performed well in the previous editions, adding that he was missing in the squad due to some fitness issues but the team has three best options for his replacement in the team.
He said that he had experience of playing international cricket and would not only share the experience with teammates but also use that experience to play a role in the team's victory.
Later, the players participated in the practice session to prepare themselves for the first contest against Karachi Kings on February 18 at Multan Cricket Stadium.
