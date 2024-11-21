Open Menu

Sumair Ahmad Syed Appointed As Director For ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 21, 2024 | 11:05 AM

Mohsin Naqvi says Sumair is an exceptionally organised professional with a wealth of administrative expertise

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2024) The Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sumair Ahmad Syed, Chief Operating Officer of the PCB, as the Tournament Director for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place in Pakistan.

PCB Chair Mohsin Naqvi said “Sumair is an exceptionally organised professional with a wealth of administrative expertise. Coupled with his unwavering passion for cricket, I am confident he will deliver an unforgettable ICC Champions Trophy 2025 for players, officials and fans alike.

“The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 promises to showcase Pakistan’s ability to host world-class cricketing events, welcoming players and fans from around the globe to experience the country’s passion for the game and renowned hospitality.

“This tournament marks a historic milestone as the biggest sporting event in Pakistan’s recent history. With Sumair leading the way, the global cricket community can rest assured that the event will meet the highest standards of excellence synonymous with Pakistan.

Tournament Director Sumair Ahmad Syed said, “I am deeply honored and excited to take on this significant responsibility for a tournament that holds immense importance for the Pakistan Cricket Board, our fans and supporters. Preparations are already well underway, with stadium upgrades nearing completion and crucial discussions ongoing with the International Cricket Council.

“Our experienced events team, which has successfully planned and executed nine multi-team HBL Pakistan Super Leagues, including last five in Pakistan, will play a vital role in ensuring the tournament’s success.

“I am committed to working closely with them as well as the International Cricket Council, leaving no stone unturned to exceed the benchmarks set by previous ICC Champions Trophy editions.”

