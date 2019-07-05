Summer hockey training camp in full swing

Reputed hockey coaches taught modern techniques to male and female participants of DG Sports Summer Hockey Training Camp at Gojra International Hockey Stadium on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Reputed hockey coaches taught modern techniques to male and female participants of DG sports Summer Hockey Training Camp at Gojra International Hockey Stadium on Friday.

It may be noted here that month-long Summer Hockey Training Camp is being organised under the aegis of Sports board Punjab (SBP).

Dozens of Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 male and female hockey players of the area are taking keen interest in the camp. The camp trainees also undergo physical training exercises in the morning session.

Chief coach Khawar Javed and his coaching team is imparting training in two sessions daily. Khawar Javed, on this occasion, said the beginning of summer hockey camp will prove to be a revolutionary measure for tracing fresh talent from grassroots level.