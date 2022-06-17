UrduPoint.com

Summer Junior Badminton Camp Begins In Abbottabad

Muhammad Rameez Published June 17, 2022 | 06:59 PM

Summer Junior Badminton Camp begins in Abbottabad

The Junior Summer Badminton Training and Coaching Camp, organised by Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, started at Company Bagh Indoor Hall, Abbottabad on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :The Junior Summer Badminton Training and Coaching Camp, organised by Directorate General of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, started at Company Bagh Indoor Hall, Abbottabad on Friday.

The coaching camp, aimed at training young athletes at the grassroots level by qualified coaches Muhammad Nadeem and Hayat Ullah, will continue till June 24.

International coach Hayat Ullah told the media that the camp for junior badminton enthusiasts was started at the directives of Director General Sports Khalid Khan.

At present, the junior badmintonists were junior champions of Pakistan, he said, adding that the directorate intends to train and prepare these children for senior competitions by improving their physical fitness and skills not only for South Asian Games, but also for the Asian Games and Olympics.

One day, these KP badminton players will be the cause of Pakistan's pride in the world, he added.

Pakistan U-13 champion Najam Al-Saqib, U-15 Fahad Ahmed, U-17 Zaid Mohammad and other well-known players including Omar, Jahangir, Hasnain, Umar Farooq, are also being trained in the camp through modern approaches and strategies.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Abbottabad Badminton Company Young Bagh June Olympics Media Asia Coach

Recent Stories

PNCA to hold puppet show tomorrow

PNCA to hold puppet show tomorrow

23 seconds ago
 KPK rescue officers briefed on emergency managemen ..

KPK rescue officers briefed on emergency management

25 seconds ago
 CGPA organizes training workshop on KP RI Act 2013 ..

CGPA organizes training workshop on KP RI Act 2013, RAI Act 2017

26 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz issues alert in the w ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz issues alert in the wake of rains

27 seconds ago
 Indian police fire on crowd protesting army recrui ..

Indian police fire on crowd protesting army recruitment plan

5 minutes ago
 Europe lab CERN to halt cooperation with Russia, B ..

Europe lab CERN to halt cooperation with Russia, Belarus

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.