Summer Olympic Games In Tokyo To Take Place From July 23 To August 8 In 2021 - Organizers

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan are set to be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021, Yoshiro Mori, the president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organizing Committee, said on Monday.

"The Olympic Games will take place from Friday, July 23, to Sunday, August 8, 2021, and the Paralympic Games form Tuesday, August 24, to Sunday, September 5, 2021," Mori said at a press conference.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were previously indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

