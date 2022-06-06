Summer Sports Festival begins in Abbottabad in joyful moments

The Summer Sports Festival got under way at Kunj Football Stadium Abbottabad under the aegis of district administration and District Sports Officer on Monday

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) ::The Summer Sports Festival got under way at Kunj Football Stadium Abbottabad under the aegis of district administration and District Sports Officer on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat and former Director Sports Tariq Mehmood inaugurated the event with recitation from Holy Quran and gymnastics display.

In the tug of war, Abbottabad White defeated Green, while Ninth City Gymnastics academy defeated Abbottabad Blue.

In football, Young Hazara Zamindar defeated Jadoon FC 1-0 after an interesting contest. Hazara Zamindar's forward took the lead by scoring a goal which lasted till the end of the match.

The players were also introduced to the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat. He lauded the organizing committee for holding the festival wherein the youth are taking part in healthy sport activities.

Regional Sports Officer Ahmad Zaman welcomed the guests and presented event reports. He said the aim and objective of the festival is to involve the youth in sports during the summer. The event consists of 17 games including karate, judo, taekwondo, wrestling, kabaddi, tug of war, basketball, football, hockey, table tennis, badminton, squash, volleyball, boxing, and gymnastics which would be played at different venues across Abbottabad.