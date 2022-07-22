Summer training camp held for table tennis, badminton players

Women's Badminton and Table Tennis Summer Camp for more than 50 players have been kicked off in Abbottabad which was organized by the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Women's Badminton and Table Tennis Summer Camp for more than 50 players have been kicked off in Abbottabad which was organized by the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the details, on the directives of the Directorate of Sports KP a summer training camp for more than 50 women players of Badminton and Table Tennis across the province under the supervision of Director Sports Rasheeda Ghaznawi.

In the summer training camp besides the under 21 winning teams Abbottabad, runner-up team Peshawar and winners of the under 16 talent hunt scheme are participating.

Badminton head coach Bushra, Hayatullah, and Fayyaz would train the players while Table Tennis coaches Amna and Absar Ali would also train players during the summer camp.

While talking to the media Director Sports Rasheeda Ghaznawi said that summer training camp for both badminton and table tennis would provide an opportunity for talented female players to learn modern techniques and skills.

She further said that 25 female players in each table tennis and badminton are taking part in the summer camp which would polish their skills and they would be able to win on national and international levels.

Director Sports said that we are providing equal opportunities to the female players in all sports and they are benefiting from the openings. Sports organizations of KP have appreciated the summer training camp for female players.