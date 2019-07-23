UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sun Snubbed Again After Retaining 200m Freestyle World Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 22 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 06:40 PM

Sun snubbed again after retaining 200m freestyle world title

China's Sun Yang was snubbed on the podium again Tuesday after retaining his 200 metres freestyle world title following a controversial disqualification

Gwangju, South Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :China's Sun Yang was snubbed on the podium again Tuesday after retaining his 200 metres freestyle world title following a controversial disqualification.

Lithuania's Danas Rapsys beat the Olympic champion to the wall in a pulsating Gwangju final, only to be ejected for twitching on the starting blocks.

Briton Duncan Scott, who tied with Russian Martin Malyutin for the bronze, subsequently refused to shake Sun's hand on the podium -- just as Australian Mack Horton did after losing to the Chinese giant in the weekend's 400m final.

Scott, the European champion, also declined to pose for for an official photo, prompting Sun to bark angrily at him as they walked for their lap of honour.

Japan's Katsuhiro Matsumoto took the silver medal after the result shuffle.

Sun, now an 11-time world champion, is competing under a drugs cloud in South Korea after a leaked FINA doping panel report claimed he smashed vials of blood with a hammer after being visited by testers last September.

FINA cleared him to swim this week, but the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, who will hold a hearing in September.

Related Topics

Hearing World Russia Drugs China Matsumoto Gwangju South Korea September Silver Olympics Bronze Blood Court

Recent Stories

Masood welcomes third-party mediation for the reso ..

16 minutes ago

Iraqi leader tresses negotiated solution of Kashmi ..

16 minutes ago

2nd Chairman JCSC Open Tennis Tournament-2019

21 minutes ago

Etisalat Group reports AED4.4 bn consolidated net ..

25 minutes ago

National Election Committee issues Voter and Candi ..

26 minutes ago

Women with disabilities faces difficulties access ..

19 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.