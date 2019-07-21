Sun Wins Record Fourth 400m Freestyle World Title
Zeeshan Mehtab 11 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 06:10 PM
Gwangju, South Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :China's Sun Yang stormed to 400 metres freestyle gold at the world championships Sunday, retaining his title and winning it for a record fourth time.
The triple Olympic champion powered to victory in three minutes, 42.44 seconds in Gwangju with fierce Australian rival Mack Horton taking silver in a repeat of the 2017 final.