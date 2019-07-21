UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sun Wins Record Fourth 400m Freestyle World Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 11 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 06:10 PM

Sun wins record fourth 400m freestyle world title

Gwangju, South Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :China's Sun Yang stormed to 400 metres freestyle gold at the world championships Sunday, retaining his title and winning it for a record fourth time.

The triple Olympic champion powered to victory in three minutes, 42.44 seconds in Gwangju with fierce Australian rival Mack Horton taking silver in a repeat of the 2017 final.

Related Topics

World Gwangju Sunday 2017 Gold Silver Olympics

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Beijing

10 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber-led working group provides banking s ..

2 hours ago

DWTC events drive record AED13.1 billion in net ec ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Pakistan discuss cooperation in defence field

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy to fight counterfeiting with AI

2 hours ago

Emirates NBD plans further expansion in KSA

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.