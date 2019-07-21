Sun wins record fourth 400m freestyle world title

Gwangju, South Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :China's Sun Yang stormed to 400 metres freestyle gold at the world championships Sunday, retaining his title and winning it for a record fourth time.

The triple Olympic champion powered to victory in three minutes, 42.44 seconds in Gwangju with fierce Australian rival Mack Horton taking silver in a repeat of the 2017 final.