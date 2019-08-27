UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sun Yang Says 'facts Distorted' In Murky Doping Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 06:47 PM

Sun Yang says 'facts distorted' in murky doping test

China's triple Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang on Tuesday described as "intolerable" the speculation surrounding him ahead of a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing into a murky missed drugs test

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :China's triple Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang on Tuesday described as "intolerable" the speculation surrounding him ahead of a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing into a murky missed drugs test.

The 27-year-old's career is in jeopardy after he was accused of smashing a blood vial with a hammer during an out-of-competition dope test last year.

FINA agreed with Sun that testers failed to produce adequate identification or follow protocol, but the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) responded by taking the case to CAS.

"Misguided public opinion has distorted the facts," Sun, a hero to millions in China but derided as a "drugs cheat" by some of his rivals, wrote on social media.

"My training and my personal life have been greatly disturbed by this and it's become intolerable.

" Sun, a controversial character, was allowed to compete in the World Championships in South Korea in July, winning two golds but also becoming a focus of protests from other swimmers.

Writing on the Twitter-like Weibo, Sun said that he was looking forward to giving his account of what happened during the now-infamous doping test.

"There is something I can't say, I can't make the truth public," he added on Weibo.

"But fortunately the surveillance cameras have recorded everything, otherwise I won't be able to defend myself against irresponsible accusations."A CAS hearing was originally scheduled for September, but is now unlikely to be before the end of October, CAS said earlier this month.

Related Topics

Hearing World Drugs China Social Media South Korea July September October Olympics From Blood Million Court

Recent Stories

Tugra art exhibition opens at Alhamra

1 minute ago

Imad Wasim returns to Notts Outlaws full of confi ..

1 minute ago

University of Karachi student bags first position ..

1 minute ago

Stokes is the 'Special One' for England cricket, s ..

1 minute ago

Rallies, seminars held to express solidarity with ..

6 minutes ago

British envoy to Zambia blasts govt over graft in ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.