Suneyah wins gross, Ayesha net winner in Ladies Golf

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Suneyah Osma won the gross event and Ayesha Hamid emerged as the net winner in Summer Ladies Golf tournament here on Friday at Royal Palm club course.

On a extremely hot day Suneyah of Garrison Golf Club showed plentiful and exuberant golfing talent to come first in this initiative launched by the golf playing ladies of the city.

Holding of this event is attributable to a reverent and intense zeal of the ladies and the Tournament Director Meena Zainab and it appears ladies golf development is now advancing with a touch of optimism and soon we will notice and reap the fruits of such intense drills.

As regards the competition itself , the event succeeded in highlighting the liveliness and vigor of the participating ladies and though the victors were only a few ,those who did not win titles played with assurance and reflected good energy.

In the race for gross honors first position was captured by Suneyah who hit accurate drives and never strayed from the fairways. Runners up gross position went to Ana James Gill and she lost to Suneyah by a margin of one stroke.

Top performer in the net section was Ayesha of Lahore Gymkhana. Her experience helped her to reflect composure in her shot making and mature putting on the greens. Syeda Imam Ali Shah of Gymkhana got hold of the runners up net slot, while Ayesha Moazzam (Gymkhana) came third.

Juniors girls title went to Laiba Shah(Gymkhana).In the allied events nearest to the pin prize went to Suneya Osama and the longest drive was hit by Ana James Gill.