Sunny Masih and Minhaj Warraich rise as leaders in 9th J.A.Zaman Open Golf

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :As leaders in 9th J.A.Zaman Open Golf here on Thursday at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.

And as for the golfing activity during the 18 holes today, Thursday ,the 98 golf professionals played with self assurance ,golfing grace and equilibrium and as the 18 holes concluded the front runners were two bright young stars of the national golf circuit .

Sunny Masih of Lahore Gymkhana ,a product of the Jinnah Development Tour was one and a youthful Minhaj Warraich of Rawalpindi Golf Club another .Both these professionals are on the rise and showed their capabilities by appearing as joint leaders in this Zaman Family backed golf championship through similar scores of gross 68 ,four under par .This amazing score of gross 68 was achieved through praiseworthy hitting off the tees ,crisp and sharp shot making from the fairways and nerve free putting on the greens .Sunny hole by hole performance was five birdies on holes 2,8,10,15 and 16 ,twelve regulation pars and one bogie on the 6th hole . A real meritorious show of golf playing ability .

Analysis of Minhaj Warraich's round was birdies on holes 1,5,7,13 and 15 (five in all) ,regulation pars on twelve holes and a single bogie on the 4th hole.

While Sunny and Minhaj have surfaced as leaders ,they have two accomplished adversaries in the form of Mohammad Munir (Rawalpindi) and Ahmed Baig (Royal Palm ) placed just one stroke behind them .M.

Munir is a very seasoned golf professionals with a number of golf titles to his credit and Ahmed Baig is regarded as most classy player of the country from whom expectations are rather high as he stands chosen to compete in three Asian Tour Events next month .Mohammad Munir played a round of gross 69 ,three under par and Ahmed Baig also played gross 69 ,three under par .

A few others in line for top performances are Matloob Ahmed (Lahore Garrison) at gross 70 followed by eight golf professionals bunched together at a score of gross 71 ,one under par ,their Names being Usman Ali (Garrison) ,Talat Ijaz (Gymkhana),Amjad Yousaf (Margalla Greens),Abdul Zahoor (Multan),Aamir Khan (Peshawar),Muhammed Imran (Defence Raya),M.Rehman (Royal Palm) and Bilal Khan (Sargodha).That reflects on the fearsome competitive activity faceting in this six million rupees prize money J.A.Zaman Golf Championship .

At a score of gross 72 are placed ten golf professionals .They are Muhammed Sajid ,Muhammed Shahzad,Kashif Masih ,Muhammed Alam ,Akbar Mehroz,Shahid Javed Khan ,Waheed Baloch ,Syed Bilal Hussain ,Khalid Khan and the great one Shabbir Iqbal ,winner of 200 titles.

This round has produced amazing performances by our golf professionals .However there is still a lot of competitive activity left and changes on the leader board are most likely as the championship progresses .

The tee off tomorrow Friday will take place at 7 am at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.