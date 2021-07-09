Suns beat Bucks to seize 2-0 lead in NBA Finals

Phoenix, July 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Devin Booker scored 31 points and Chris Paul added 23 on Thursday to spark Phoenix over Milwaukee 118-108 and give the Suns a commanding lead in the NBA Finals.

Phoenix's Mikal Bridges scored a playoff career-high 27 points for the Suns, who seized a 2-0 edge in the best-of-seven series, which shifts to Milwaukee for games three and four on Sunday and Wednesday.

Milwaukee star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 42 points and added 12 rebounds, but the Bucks could not offer enough support to level the series.