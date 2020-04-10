UrduPoint.com
Suns, Clippers Standouts Advance To NBA 2K Semi-finals

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 09:11 PM

Phoenix Suns standouts Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton will face Los Angeles Clippers stalwarts Patrick Beverley and Montrezl Harrell in Saturday's semi-finals of the NBA 2K Players Tournament

All four advanced in Thursday's quarter-finals of the NBA2K20 online videogame event, where the winner from among 16 NBA players will select a coronavirus relief charity to receive a $100,000 donation.

The NBA season was put on hold a month ago after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for the deadly virus that has shut down most sports worldwide.

In Saturday's semis, Suns guard Booker will face Clippers forward Harrell with center Ayton, a 21-year-old from the Bahamas, playing Clippers guard Beverley.

Winners will meet for the title later Saturday.

In Thursday's quarter-finals, Booker beat Washington's Rui Hachimura 71-55, Harrell dispatched Miami's Derrick Jones 71-66, Beverly eliminated Cleveland's Andre Drummond 69-62 and Ayton defeated Atlanta's Trae Young 73-66.

Each player selected eight current NBA rosters, with teams available to be used only once. Away teams will have the choice of club if each player picks the same NBA squad.

