Sunzil, Mahnoor to clash in KP Girls U11 Squash Championship final

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Top seeded and promising Mahnoor Ali set up a final showdown with another upcoming Sunzil Safdar in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Girls U11 Squash Championship being played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Friday.

In the semi-final Mahnoor Ali recorded a thumping victory against Hafsa in the straight sets encounter witnessed by members of the KP Squash Association Executive Council Wazir Gul and Sher Bahadur.

The score was 11-9, 12-10 and 11-9. Top seeded Mahnoor Ali played well and did not give much time to Hafsa to strike back and thus moved to the grand final.

In the most thrilling second semi-final Sunzil Safdar upset Sehrish by 3-2 wherein both the players gave each other a tough fight. Sunzil Safdar who practiced in the Hayatabad sports Complex Squash Courts under the supervision of her coach Shakir ur Rehman played well and smashed some good attacking games enjoyed by the capacity crowd present on this occasion.

Earlier in the quarter-finals Mahnoor Ali beat Zainab Jillani 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-5 and 11=9, Hafsa Umer beat Maleeha Shah by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-8 and 11-9, Sehrish Ali beat Hafsa Yousaf 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-7 and 11-9, Sunzil Safdar beat Khatija by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-8 and 11-9.

In the Semi-finals, Nouman Ehsan beat Hamza Sajjad 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-7 and 11-8, Rayyan Mohib beat M Shahzaib by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-9 and 11-7 and took berth into the final. Both Nouman Ehsan and Rayyan Mohib played well and confirmed their places for the final.

Earlier, in the third rounds of the Boys U13 category, Nouman Ehsan beat Furqan 3-0, 11-7, 11-5 and 11-9, Mubeen Ali beat Ahmad Naz 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-8 and 11-8, Hamza Sajjad beat Raheel 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-8 and 11-7, top seeded Saifullah Bahadur beat Muhammad Rehan by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-8 and 11-5, M Fawad beat Noor Ullah by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-7 and 11-9, M Shahzaib beat M Ali Raza by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-8 and 11-7, Rayyan Mohib beat Malik Asim by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-9 and 11-6, Haris Zahid beat Rayyan Bahadur by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-7 and 11-6.

In the quarter-final of the U13 category, Nouman Ehsan beat Mubeen Ali 3-0, 11-7, 11-9 and 11-7, Hamza Sajjad beat Saifullah Bahadur by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-9 and 11-9, M Shahzaib beat M Fawad by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-9, 11-6, Rayyan Mohib beat Haris Zahid by 3-1, the score was 10-12, 11-6, 11-7 and 11-7.