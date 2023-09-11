Super 4: Haris Rauf ruled out of match between Pakistan and India

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that Haris Rauf is under care of the medical team.

COLOMBO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2023) In the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 clash between Pakistan and India in Colombo, Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf has been ruled out due to a discomfort in his right flank.

The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) announced that Rauf will not participate in the match as a precautionary measure.

He underwent an MRI, which thankfully revealed no tear, and he is currently under the supervision of the team's medical staff.

It's worth mentioning that Pakistan chose to field first after winning the toss in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against India

The latest reports suggest that the rain has come to an halt and the match between the arch rivals will start shortly right from where it was left yesterday due to to rain.