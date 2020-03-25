Super-G medallist Tina Weirather retires

Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather, a world and Olympic medallist in the super-G, announced Wednesday she had hung up her ski boots for the final time, at the age of 30

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather, a world and Olympic medallist in the super-G, announced Wednesday she had hung up her ski boots for the final time, at the age of 30.

"Retirement - Everything has an end (except the sausage has two????)," she said on social media.

"As of today, I'm officially retired and a pensioner. It was a thrilling ride, an adventure of a lifetime.

"Everything I am today, I am because of skiing. 15 years after my first World Cup race, I can say with no regrets that I've given it my all.

" Weirather was born into skiing aristocracy: her mother is Hanni Wenzel, a double Olympic champion, and father Harti Weirather, a world champion skiing for Austria. Her uncle Andreas was a World Cup winner and two-time Olympic medallist.

Weirather herself won super-G bronze at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, having claimed world silver at St Moritz the previous year.

She also won the World Cup super-G titles in 2017 and 2018, having won nine races and made 41 podiums on the elite skiing circuit during her career.