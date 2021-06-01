UrduPoint.com
'Super Happy' Binder Signs New KTM Deal

Tue 01st June 2021

South African Brad Binder has extended his contract with KTM until 2024, the MotoGP outfit announced on Tuesday

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :South African Brad Binder has extended his contract with KTM until 2024, the MotoGP outfit announced on Tuesday.

Binder, 25, won his first race in the top tier during his maiden MotoGP season last term after coming through the ranks with the team from Moto3.

"I'm super, super happy to have signed again for three more seasons with KTM and it will take us up to ten years," Binder said.

"It's cool to have that belief and support from a company. It's an honour. From here on we can focus on building ourselves towards the front.""We are not terribly far away, and it would be really nice to do something great together. It's exciting to see what these next years will bring," he added.

Binder is eighth in the overall standings after six rounds of the campaign.

