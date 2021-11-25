Super League Polo: Country Lions, Crescent Cavalries get victories

Teams Country Lions and Crescent Cavalries carved out contrastive victories in the Coca Cola Super League Polo matches here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Teams Country Lions and Crescent Cavalries carved out contrastive victories in the Coca Cola Super League Polo matches here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.

In the first match of the day, the Country Lions were up against Noon Warriors. Both the teams fought well against each other till the end but Country Lions played better polo and emerged as winners of the match. From Country Lions, Ahmed Zubair Butt cracked four goals, Ahmed Ali Tiwana two and Farooq Amin Sufi one goal. From Noon Warriors, Taimoor Noon hammered a hat-trick and Azam Hayat Noon and Saifullah Noon hit one goal each.

Country Lions dominated the match right from the word go as they pumped in three goals to take 3-0 lead. Noon Warriors scored one in the second chukker against two by Country Lions, which provided them 5-1 lead. The third chukker was entirely dominated by Noon Warriors, who converted two goals to reduce the margin to 5-3.

In the fourth and last chukker, Country Lions banged in two more goals to enhance their lead to 7-3 while Noon Warriors pumped in two goals to finish the match at 7-5, declaring Country Lions as winners.

The second match of the day saw Crescent Cavalries thrashing Ghazipur Saints by 13-3. From the winning team, Raja Jalal Arslan emerged as star of the match as he smashed in superb seven goals while his teammates Mohsin Atta Khosa fired in five goals and Bilal Hayat Noon scored one goal. From the losing team, Faisal Khan, Taimoor Nawaz and Shah Rafi Alam scored one goal each while they had a half goal handicap advantage.

Lahore Polo Club (LPC) President Umar Sadik, Secretary General Agha Murtaza Ali, Executive Committee members, polo players and their families and polo enthusiasts really enjoyed very enthralling and exciting matches. Tomorrow (Friday), two more matches will be played.