UrduPoint.com

Super League Polo: Country Lions, Crescent Cavalries Get Victories

Zeeshan Mehtab 40 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 10:54 PM

Super League Polo: Country Lions, Crescent Cavalries get victories

Teams Country Lions and Crescent Cavalries carved out contrastive victories in the Coca Cola Super League Polo matches here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Teams Country Lions and Crescent Cavalries carved out contrastive victories in the Coca Cola Super League Polo matches here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.

In the first match of the day, the Country Lions were up against Noon Warriors. Both the teams fought well against each other till the end but Country Lions played better polo and emerged as winners of the match. From Country Lions, Ahmed Zubair Butt cracked four goals, Ahmed Ali Tiwana two and Farooq Amin Sufi one goal. From Noon Warriors, Taimoor Noon hammered a hat-trick and Azam Hayat Noon and Saifullah Noon hit one goal each.

Country Lions dominated the match right from the word go as they pumped in three goals to take 3-0 lead. Noon Warriors scored one in the second chukker against two by Country Lions, which provided them 5-1 lead. The third chukker was entirely dominated by Noon Warriors, who converted two goals to reduce the margin to 5-3.

In the fourth and last chukker, Country Lions banged in two more goals to enhance their lead to 7-3 while Noon Warriors pumped in two goals to finish the match at 7-5, declaring Country Lions as winners.

The second match of the day saw Crescent Cavalries thrashing Ghazipur Saints by 13-3. From the winning team, Raja Jalal Arslan emerged as star of the match as he smashed in superb seven goals while his teammates Mohsin Atta Khosa fired in five goals and Bilal Hayat Noon scored one goal. From the losing team, Faisal Khan, Taimoor Nawaz and Shah Rafi Alam scored one goal each while they had a half goal handicap advantage.

Lahore Polo Club (LPC) President Umar Sadik, Secretary General Agha Murtaza Ali, Executive Committee members, polo players and their families and polo enthusiasts really enjoyed very enthralling and exciting matches. Tomorrow (Friday), two more matches will be played.

Related Topics

Lahore Polo Arslan Lead From

Recent Stories

President signs three bills into law

President signs three bills into law

38 seconds ago
 Supreme Court directs AAG to submit details regard ..

Supreme Court directs AAG to submit details regarding recovery of a missing pers ..

40 seconds ago
 Governor reviews response of departments to redres ..

Governor reviews response of departments to redress complaints received on Citiz ..

43 seconds ago
 Shehryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tenni ..

Shehryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championships: Aqeel, Mudass ..

44 seconds ago
 Philippines opposes Nobel Prize winner Ressa going ..

Philippines opposes Nobel Prize winner Ressa going to Oslo

3 minutes ago
 Quran Khawani for Gilani's mother-in-law held

Quran Khawani for Gilani's mother-in-law held

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.