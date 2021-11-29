Super League Polo: Four crucial matches decided

Noon Warriors, Remington Stars, Zacky Farms and Country Lions carved out contrastive victories in the Coca Cola Super League Polo matches here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Noon Warriors, Remington Stars, Zacky Farms and Country Lions carved out contrastive victories in the Coca Cola Super League Polo matches here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Monday.

The first match of the day proved to be a thrilling encounter where Remington stars defeated ZS Tigers by a narrow margin of 6-5. Basel Faisal Khokhar played hero's role in his team's triumph as he thrashed in three beautiful goals while his teammates Hamza Mawaz Khan and Muhammad Waheed converted two and one goal respectively. From team ZS Tigers, Raja Arslan Najeeb fired in four goals while Farasat Ali Chatha banged in a brace.

Fabulous four-goal contribution of Ahmed Zubair Butt helped Country Lions outpace Honda Chenab Colts by 6.5-4 in the second match of the day. Besides Ahmed Zubair Butt's four goals, the remaining contribution came from Ahmed Ali Tiwana who banged in a brace for Country Lions, which had a half goal handicap advantage.

From Team Honda Chenab Colts, Shahryar Khan thrashed in two goals while Aleem Tiwana and Raja Temur Nadeem pumped in one goal apiece.

The third match was contested between Noon Warriors and AR|PR-Sakuf and after a tough fight, Noon Warriors managed to win the nail-biting third encounter of the day by 3-2.5. From the winning team, two goals were converted by Taimoor Noon while the remaining one came from Raza Tiwana.

From the losing side, Shaukat Ali Malik and Rehan Babar struck one goal apiece.

The fourth and last match of the day was won by Team Zacky Farms, who outsmarted Ghazipur Saints by 8-6.5. Nazar Dean Ali Khan emerged as hero of the day for Zacky Farms as he smashed in superb five goals while his teammates Chaudhry Hayat banged in a brace and Mustafa Aziz and Shah Qubilai Alam converted one goal each. The losing side's contribution came from Muhammad Ali Malik (3 goals), Shah Rafi Alam (2 goals) and Shah Shamyl Alam (one goal).