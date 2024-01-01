Open Menu

'Super Nervous' Osaka Wins Comeback Match At Brisbane International

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 01, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Brisbane, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Former world number one and new mother Naomi Osaka said Monday she was proud to have won her first match back after a long break, admitting she had been "super nervous".

The 26-year-old was on court at the Brisbane International for an hour and 47 minutes before finally seeing off gallant German Tamara Korpatsch 6-3, 7-6 (11/9) on Pat Rafter Arena.

"I was super nervous, but I was excited to be out there," said Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion who stepped away from tennis in September 2022, citing mental health concerns.

"I think it's better to have harder matches early because it will train me for what's to come.

"I know all the opponents I play aren't easy anyway, so it would be very 'out there' for me to think my first match would be a 6-1, 6-1 win.

"Looking back on the match now, honestly I'm very proud of myself. I feel like I played at a pretty good level."

After giving birth to a baby girl in July, Osaka rediscovered her love of the game and decided to return for the 2024 season.

It looked like she had never been away when she broke Korpatsch to love in the opening game then broke once more to take the first set relatively comfortably.

