Super Polo League: Honda Chenab Colts, Guard Group Kings, Zacky Farms Record Win

Sat 27th November 2021 | 08:22 PM

Honda Chenab Colts, Guard Group Kings and Zacky Farms record convincing triumphs in the Coca Cola Super League Polo here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) grounds on Saturday

In the first match of the day, Honda Chenab Colts overpowered AR/PR-Sakuf by 7-3. Raja Temur Nadeem played superb polo from the winning side and contributed with three impressive goals. Adil Tiwana (2 goals), Shehryar Malik (1 goal) and Aleem Tiwana (1 goal) also played quality polo and played key roles in their team's triumph. The losing side's contribution came from Rehan Babar and Shoukat Ali Malik, who slammed in two and one goal respectively.

The second match of the day was won by Guard Group Kings, who outlasted Ghazipur Saints by 7-3�. Taimoor Ali Malik was in great form and displayed superb horse and mallet work to emerge as top scorer from the winning side.

He hammered a hat-trick of goals while his teammates Ahmed Bilal Riaz and Aarib Ali banged in a brace each. From the losing team, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage, Shah Shamyl Alam scored two goals.

The third and last match of the day saw Zacky Farms defeating Crescent Cavalries by a close margin of 6-4. From the winning side, Chaudhry Hayat cracked a quartet while Shah Qubilai Alam and Nazar Dean slammed in one goal apiece. The losing side's contribution came from Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa, who hammered a hat-trick of goals while his other teammate Raja Jalal Arslan hit one goal.

Tomorrow (Sunday), two more matches will be played as Remington Gladiators will vie against Premier Holdings Fighters in the first match of the day at 1:30 pm while Imperium Hospitality Panthers will take on ZS Polo at 2:30 pm in the second match of the day.

