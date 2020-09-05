Super Rugby AU table after the final matches of the regular season Saturday (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points)

Super Rugby AU table after the final matches of the regular season Saturday (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): 1.

ACT Brumbies 8 6 0 2 189 147 42 4 28 2.

Queensland Reds 8 5 1 2 215 150 65 3 25 3. Melbourne Rebels 8 4 1 3 194 178 16 1 19 4. NSW Waratahs 8 4 0 4 204 189 15 3 19 5. Western Force 8 0 0 8 115 253 -138 3 3 Note: First place qualifies for the September 19 final. Second and third place play-off to meet them.