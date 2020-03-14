Super Rugby suspended after this weekend due to coronavirus: organisers

Super Rugby, the southern hemisphere's premier rugby union competition, is suspending its season after this weekend's games due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organisers said Saturday

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Super Rugby, the southern hemisphere's premier rugby union competition, is suspending its season after this weekend's games due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organisers said Saturday.

Organisers SANZAAR said they had "no option but to suspend the 2020 Super Rugby tournament at the conclusion of this weekend's matches for the foreseeable future."