UrduPoint.com

Super Rugby's Fijian Drua Appoint Aussie As First Head Coach

Zeeshan Mehtab 17 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 09:00 AM

Super Rugby's Fijian Drua appoint Aussie as first head coach

Suva, Fiji, Sept 24 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Super Rugby newcomers Fijian Drua on Friday named former Australian Rules champion Mick Byrne as the team's head coach for their debut season next year.

Byrne has previously worked as skills coach for the All Blacks, Australia, Japan and Scotland, as well as serving as assistant coach for the Auckland Blues.

The 62-year-old took an unusual path to coaching rugby, first working with the code after a playing career with Australian Rules club Hawthorne.

"To have someone with Mick's calibre and experience as our foundation head coach is fantastic," Drua interim chief executive Brian Thorburn said.

"He is a seasoned professional and shone through the intensive selection process by displaying real passion for the club and Fijian rugby." Byrne, who was appointed on a two-year contract, said the Drua would face a challenging opening season, when they will be based in Australia, but said it was a chance to develop Fijian rugby.

"I've followed and admired the way Fijian teams play the game over the course of my coaching career," he said.

"It's a style of play that puts the joy of rugby at its core and I'm very excited to help our club showcase this to the world when the new Super Rugby season starts." The Drua is one of two new sides introduced to the revamped Super Rugby Pacific competition for next season, along with Moana Pasifika, which will be based in New Zealand.

Their inclusion is designed to allow the Pacific nations of Fiji, Tonga and Samoa to retain top talent instead of constantly seeing players head overseas in search of professional opportunities.

The 12-team competition, which also features five teams each from Australia and New Zealand, is scheduled to kick off on February 18.

Related Topics

World Australia Auckland Tonga Japan Samoa Fiji February All From Top Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

1 hour ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

2 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

1 hour ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

1 hour ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

1 hour ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.