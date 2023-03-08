Super Women overpower Amazons to win PSL exhibition match

The Super Women hammered Amazons by eight wickets to mark the International Womens' Day with flair, in the first of the three-exhibition matches in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ):The Super Women hammered Amazons by eight wickets to mark the International Womens' Day with flair, in the first of the three-exhibition matches in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

On a bright Sunny day, Amazons elected to bat first after winning the toss but were unable to materialize a good innings and scored 132 runs for 9 in 20 overs.

None of the Amazon women reached a half-century while only batter Aliya Riaz was able to close to a fifty, scoring 38 runs before she got run out in the 18th over.

She punched the ball to off-side and went for a quick single, but a direct hit by Chamari Athapaththu at the bowling end cost Aliya her wicket who fell short of crease. Her innings included three 4s and a 6.

Tammy Beaumont and Danni Wyatt contributed with 24 and 22 runs, respectively, while Maia Bouchier 18 and Fatima Sana 13 also reached double figures.

Super Women's Nida Dar was the pick of the bowlers as she bagged 3 wickets for 25 while Tuba Hassan also took 2 wickets for 18 runs. Lea Tahuhu, Umm-e-Hani and Syeda Masooma Zahra grabbed a wicket each, respectively.

In reply, Super Women achieved the target in the 16th over (15.5 overs, 138 runs) and made the run chase look so easy when they attained the target for the loss of just two wickets with four over to spare.

Laura Wolvaardt and Nida Dar were unbeaten for 53 (six 4s & a six) and 23 runs, respectively. They provided a 68 runs partnership off 43 balls for the third wicket. Dar was also declared Player of the match.

Athapaththu who was the first to dismissed in the fourth over. She made 23 (three 4s & a six) runs off 27 balls. She played a big shot over mid-off, but got caught by Bismah grabbing a wicket for Anam Amin.

The second wicket fell of Muneeba Ali who was bold by Nashra Sandhu in the 9th over scoring 33 runs. Her innings included six 4s.

It may be mentioned that the second and third women match would be played on March 10 and 11.

Squads: Amazons - Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Areesha Noor, Danni Wyatt (England), Eyman Fatima, Fatima Khan, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Gull Feroza, Kainat Imtiaz, Laura Delany (Ireland), Maia Bouchier (England), Nashra Sundhu, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Nawaz, Tammy Beaumont (England) and Tess Flintoff (Australia).

Super Women - Nida Dar (captain) Aimen Anwar, Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Iram Javed, Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Lauren Winfield-Hill (England), Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Muneeba Ali, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Syeda Masooma Zahra, Tuba Hassan and Umm-e-Hani.

Speaking after the game, Aliya said she was very happy on the initiative taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for holding the Women's League. "This league is very important as it would aid in improving the players with the foreign players coming here and playing.

"The parents of the girls will get moptivated after seeing the games. So girls always fight and don't lose hope as one day you will be serving in the national team.

Tess Flintoff said it was her first experience here. "It's very good and the training of players has been incredible so far. The more games they play the better they will get. This is a good start for Pakistan.

About the match, she said we felt 30 to 40 runs short, but credit goes to super women.

Dar said the game was a good learning for the players as they gained momentum. "All girls gave input and showed potential. This is a start of a system so that the girls can get a chance to come to fore. These exhibition matches will define the tone of the women's league," she said.

Laura said she had a wonderful time as the team was very welcoming.

Scores in brief: Super Women beat Amazons by eight wickets. Amazons 132-9, 20 overs (Aliya Riaz 38, Tammy Beaumont 24, Danni Wyatt 22, Maia Bouchier 18, Fatima Sana 13; Nida Dar 3-25, Tuba Hassan 2-18).

Super Women 138-2, 15.5 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 53 not out, Muneeba Ali 33, Nida Dar 23 not out, Chamari Athapaththu 23)