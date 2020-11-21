UrduPoint.com
Superb Neuer Denies Bremen As Bayern Munich Held At Home

Zeeshan Mehtab 56 seconds ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 10:49 PM

Superb Neuer denies Bremen as Bayern Munich held at home

European champions Bayern Munich remained top of the Bundesliga despite being held on Saturday to a 1-1 draw at home by Werder Bremen, who were only denied a shock win by a string of excellent saves from Manuel Neuer

Germany goalkeeper Neuer produced great stops to twice deny US forward Josh Sargent as Bremen earned their first point at Bayern for a decade.

Bremen took a deserved lead when midfielder Maximilian Eggestein finished off a superb attack just before half-time.

Bayern drew level in the 62nd minute at the Allianz Arena when Kingsley Coman met Leon Goretzka's cross at the far post.

With time almost up, Neuer again denied Sargent, who had broken clear of the defence, as Bayern held on for a draw.

Hansi Flick's men sit one point clear of Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the table, although RB Leipzig can draw level on points with the defending champions if they beat Eintracht Frankfurt later on Saturday.

More Stories From Sports

