'Superstar' Galopin Des Champs Wins Back-to-back Cheltenham Gold Cups
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 15, 2024 | 11:30 PM
Galopin Des Champs was described as a "superstar" by his trainer Willie Mullins after joining an elite club of horses to claim back-to-back Cheltenham Gold Cups on Friday
Cheltenham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Galopin Des Champs was described as a "superstar" by his trainer Willie Mullins after joining an elite club of horses to claim back-to-back Cheltenham Gold Cups on Friday.
The odds-on favourite, trained by Mullins and ridden immaculately by Paul Townend, followed up his 2023 success in jump racing's blue riband in emphatic fashion.
In second came the well backed Gerri Colombe with Grand National winner Corach Rambler in third.
Galopin Des Champs put up a performance fitting of the 100th anniversary of National Hunt's premier prize to join Best Mate and Al Boum Photo as the only horses to win the Gold Cup in successive years this century.
Winning owner Audrey Turley described watching her pride and joy repeat his heroics of last year as "terrifying".
"It does not get any easier, I will enjoy the race later on.
"I still cannot believe it. He is so special to us, he is so kind so loving."
For Mullins this was the crowning glory of a remarkable week in which the Irish master trainer notched up his 100th Festival winner on Wednesday.
It took him a long time to finally get his hands on a Gold Cup, but now he has won four of the last six editions of the great race.
"All we were worried about was the loose horse over the last two fences.
"He made one mistake early on but that was it, phew!
"To win the 100th one, the week has been so good, it's like a perfect storm," said an emotional Mullins, who also won Tuesday's Champion Hurdle with State Man.
"The third one would be the plan next year," Mullins added of Galopin Des Champs, confirming his champion will return to try to make it three in a row.
Only Best Mate (2002-2004), Arkle (1964-1966), Cottage Rake (1948-1950) and five-time winner Golden Miller (1932-1936) have succeeded in conquering jump racing's Everest more than two years running.
"He's doing everything right, and achieving more than I thought he might," added Mullins.
"You dream of those sort of things!"
Townend had Galopin Des Champs perfectly placed in third behind early leader The Real Whacker.
L'Homme Presse was prominent as one of the main dangers Fastorslow fell, the horse continuing to race riderless, posing a potential problem to Galopin Des Champs.
- 'Special one' -
But Townend kept his cool, jumping to the front and surging up the famous Cheltenham hill to the line to beat Gerri Colombe by three and a half lengths, with a further nine and a half lengths back to Corach Rambler.
Townend commented: "He was brave the whole way around and the loose one was interfering with us a bit and it was messy.
"What he found up the straight from the back of the last - you see so many horses get to the last and don't get up the hill. He got up the hill last year but it was a different type of ride when we conserved everything. We did it the hard way this year."
"He pulled out all the stops today. We had to go for reserves there that only the really special ones have" added the jockey who was also on-board the Mullins-trained Al Boum Photo for his two wins in 2019-2020.
The third home is now destined to try to repeat his 2023 Grand National heroics at Aintree next month.
Recent Stories
Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan
Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre
No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office
Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered
Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman
Released Senegal opponent makes first public appearance in months
'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vote begins in Russia
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA flights to Europe
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters
Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Da ..
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united front against Islamophobia
Nissanka ton helps Sri Lanka level Bangladesh series
More Stories From Sports
-
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters3 hours ago
-
Nissanka ton helps Sri Lanka level Bangladesh series3 hours ago
-
Galopin Des Champs wins back-to-back Cheltenham Gold Cups3 hours ago
-
UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw3 hours ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 2nd ODI scores3 hours ago
-
Liverpool face Atalanta in Europa League quarters5 hours ago
-
PSL 9 Opening Eliminator: United opt to bat against Gladiators5 hours ago
-
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters5 hours ago
-
Spain call up for Barca defender Pau Cubarsi, 176 hours ago
-
Liverpool face Atalanta in Europa League quarters6 hours ago
-
Silva, Conceicao get Portugal call ahead of Euro 20246 hours ago
-
UEFA Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw6 hours ago