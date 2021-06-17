UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Superstar Neymar To Miss Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 hour ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 09:44 PM

Superstar Neymar to miss Olympics

Paris Saint Germain striker Neymar, the world's most expensive footballer, will not play for Brazil at the Tokyo Olympics, but veteran Daniel Alves did make the squad announced Thursday

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Paris Saint Germain striker Neymar, the world's most expensive footballer, will not play for Brazil at the Tokyo Olympics, but veteran Daniel Alves did make the squad announced Thursday.

Neymar's PSG teammate Marquinhos, who also landed a gold medal in Rio five years ago, is another name not on coach Andre Jardine's list.

Former Barcelona star Alves, now with Sao Paulo, missed the ongoing Copa America owing to a knee injury.

Jardine is hoping his experienced defender will be fit in time to take on 2016 beaten finalists Germany on July 22.

Two French-based players who will compete in Japan are Bruno Guimaraes of Lyon and Marseille new signing Gerson.

Related Topics

World Germany Sao Paulo Marseille Lyon Tokyo Barcelona Brazil Japan July 2016 Gold Olympics PSG Coach

Recent Stories

UAE’s support for Yemen in addressing COVID-19 h ..

28 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 27 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qala ..

36 minutes ago

Berrettini outclasses Murray at Queen's

2 minutes ago

EU ministers baulk at banking reform

2 minutes ago

European Commission Approves Greek Economic Recove ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Does Not Pose 'Black Swan' Event Threat - C ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.