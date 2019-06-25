UrduPoint.com
Superstar Salah Seeks First Goal At Cup Of Nations In Egypt

Muhammad Rameez 38 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 09:20 AM

Superstar Salah seeks first goal at Cup of Nations in Egypt

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Superstar Mohamed Salah gets a second chance to score his first goal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations when hosts Egypt face the Democratic Republic of Congo in Group A on Wednesday.

The recent Champions League winner with Liverpool was unable to convert several chances against Zimbabwe last Friday as Egypt won 1-0 in the opening match of the tournament.

"Mohamed Salah was among those who missed chances, but I was satisfied with our performance," admitted Mexican coach Javier Aguirre.

Victory over the Congolese, who performed poorly when losing 2-0 to Uganda, could clinch a last-16 place for the Egyptians with one match to spare.

Here, AFP Sport previews the Group A double-header with Uganda playing Zimbabwe in the first match in Cairo, and the Group B showdown between Nigeria and Guinea in Alexandria.

