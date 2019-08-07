UrduPoint.com
Supply Of Sacrificial Animals' Hides To Have Positive Impact On Economy: Minister

Muhammad Rameez 43 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 01:30 AM

LAHORE, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 7th Aug, 2019 ) ::Provincial Minister for Livestock Sardar Husnain Bahadar Dreshak on Tuesday said that safe supply of sacrificial animals' hides would have a positive impact on the country's economy.

He was addressing a seminar jointly organised by the Livestock department and district government here.

The minister said, "Eid-ul-Azha is a religious festival of the Muslims," adding, on this Eid a huge quantity of hides of sacrificial animals generated a handsome revenue.

He said the persons and departments linked with livestock sector had a vital role in economy.

He said steps would be taken to ensure better price of animals' hides and their export.

Commissioner Lahore Asif Bilal, Deputy Commissioner, DG (Extention) Livestock, Directors, Officials, and representatives of Skin and Hide Association and others also attended the seminar.

